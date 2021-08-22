Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.61. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

