Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Assurant worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 42.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

AIZ stock opened at $165.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

