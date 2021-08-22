Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

