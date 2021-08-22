Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

ALGM has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,110 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

