Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $177.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.07. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $112.71 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

