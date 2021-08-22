Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.71. 138,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.07. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $112.71 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

