Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 301,154 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000.

AMLP opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

