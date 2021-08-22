Aleph.im Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 55% higher against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $31.79 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

