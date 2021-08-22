Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:AIN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. 104,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albany International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Albany International by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,479,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 35.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

