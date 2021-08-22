Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $129.97 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

