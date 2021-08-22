Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Cut by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. 1,624,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.60. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

