Aion Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $103.59 million and $20.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,137.47 or 1.00146439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.64 or 0.00969386 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00485073 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00363427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00070980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,874,491 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

