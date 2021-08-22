AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Update

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 445,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AGFS stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

