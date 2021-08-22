Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post sales of $13.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.49 million to $18.64 million. Affimed reported sales of $3.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 1,626,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $563.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

