Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce sales of $609.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 124,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,329. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

