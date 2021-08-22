Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) versus American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Financial Analysis

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aemetis and American Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Aemetis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aemetis has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -31.53% N/A -42.37% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aemetis and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $165.56 million 1.63 -$36.66 million ($1.74) -4.91 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

Summary

Aemetis beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

