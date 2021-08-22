aelf Reaches Market Cap of $169.43 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. aelf has a market capitalization of $169.43 million and approximately $18.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00156328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00824194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048302 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.