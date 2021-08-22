Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $209.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

