Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.