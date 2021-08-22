Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR opened at $174.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.