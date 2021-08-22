Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

