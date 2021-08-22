Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 144 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after acquiring an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $194.16 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

