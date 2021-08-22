Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,603 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

EVF opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

