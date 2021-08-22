Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NetEase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,780,000 after acquiring an additional 171,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in NetEase by 7.5% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

