Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 998 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3,425.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

