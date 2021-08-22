Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,665 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Xylem by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

