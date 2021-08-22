Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CTVA stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

