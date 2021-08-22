Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.