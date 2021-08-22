Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,994 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

