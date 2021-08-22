Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 58,011 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $47,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $104.65 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

