Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 106,233 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $37,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

