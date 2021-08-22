Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 28,952 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $54,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52.

