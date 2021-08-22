Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.12.

Admiral Group stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

