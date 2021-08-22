Add.xyz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,642.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $8,642.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00826796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00105588 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.