AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 75.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 103,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

