AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $107,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after buying an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after buying an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after buying an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

