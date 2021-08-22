Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $17.96. Adagene shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 375 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on ADAG. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $718.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08.
Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.
