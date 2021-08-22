Acumen Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)

Acumen Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.