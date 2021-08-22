Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $181.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,498. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

