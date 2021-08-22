Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) versus OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 0.39% 3.51% 1.23% OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acerinox and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 1 3 0 2.75 OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerinox and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.33 billion 0.68 $56.03 million $0.19 35.21 OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acerinox beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

