Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Accenture by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 122,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 63,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $332.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $333.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

