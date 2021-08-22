Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

ACN opened at $332.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $333.55. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

