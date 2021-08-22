Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $34.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,582.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

