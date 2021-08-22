Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $21.90 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 3.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.53. 2,811,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.70. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

