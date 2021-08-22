Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. 771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 418,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 in the last three months.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

