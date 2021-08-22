Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,244,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,059,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.53. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $122.48.

