Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,485,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.