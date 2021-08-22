AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

