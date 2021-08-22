A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 37.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AOS opened at $71.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $73.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

