A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

